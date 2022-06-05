Chicago police officer wounded in West Englewood shooting 'walking, talking'

A Chicago police officer who was shot and seriously wounded last week in West Englewood is now out of intensive care.

In a statement on Saturday, the family of Officer Fernanda Ballesteros said she is up walking and talking.

"She is doing ok and already showing signs of improvement. She was taken out of the ICU earlier today. She’s up walking, talking and just being her regular goofy self. But most importantly, she’s staying positive and optimistic," said Officer Alejandro Ballesteros, brother of Fernanda.

Ballesteros was shot on Wednesday while trying to make a traffic stop.

Police Supt, David Brown said Ballesteros and her partner were attempting to pull over a vehicle when the offending vehicle sped up and then slowed down, allowing the officers to pull alongside.

The suspects then started firing into the police vehicle, Brown said.

Ballesteros, who was driving, was struck in the shoulder by gunfire. Her partner then got behind the wheel and drove her to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police are looking for at least two suspects in connection to the shooting.