Chicago police officers honor fallen colleague on daughter's prom night

Chicago Police Department officers paid tribute to a colleague who was killed in 2008 while on duty by stopping by his daughter’s home on her prom night this weekend.

"CPD officers meet the daughter of Fallen officer Nathaniel Taylor Jr., who was shot and killed in September 2008 on the south side of Chicago," the department wrote in a video posted to Facebook.

The video shows officers waiting for Taylor’s daughter outside her house on Saturday, along with a small group, as she got ready for her prom night.

As she stepped out of her home, her friends and family cheered and officers saluted her and presented her with bouquets of flowers and walked her to the car.

Officer Nathaniel Taylor Jr. was shot and killed in September 2008 on the South Side.

