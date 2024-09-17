Chicago police officers shoot at suspect who pointed gun at them in South Shore

The Brief Chicago police officers fired shots at an armed suspect who fled after pointing a weapon at them during a chase on the South Side. No one was struck by the gunfire, and the suspect was taken into custody with minor injuries. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating, and the officers involved have been placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.



One person was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at Chicago police, prompting officers to shoot at him Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

Officers were called around 10 p.m. to the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard after a report of a person with a gun, according to CPD.

Officers approached an armed suspect who pointed his gun at them and then ran away. One officer shot in the direction of the suspect but did not strike him, police said.

The suspect continued to run away from officers and turned toward them while he was still armed. Another officer shot at the suspect but did not hit him.

The suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the scene, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries but had not been struck by gunfire, police said.

The officers involved were also taken to a local hospital for observation and released. They will be placed on administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shootings.