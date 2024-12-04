Chicago police open emergency assistance center following deadly mass shooting

The Brief Chicago police opened an emergency center after a Southwest Side mass shooting killed three and injured five. Free support services are available Wednesday at Monarcas Academy, near the scene. Resources include therapy dogs and victim aid, in English and Spanish.



The Chicago Police Department has opened an emergency assistance center for victims of violent crimes following a mass shooting earlier this week on the city’s Southwest Side.

Three people were killed, and five others were wounded in the 3500 block of West 59th Street on Monday, police said. All the victims were between the ages of 20 and 35.

Support services are being offered Wednesday night at Monarcas Academy, located just blocks from the shooting scene.

The center will provide therapy dogs, youth services, and help with crime victim compensation applications.

Resources are available to all victims of crime, including survivors of domestic violence.

Services are offered in English and Spanish, and all assistance is free. The center will remain open until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

