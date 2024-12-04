3 men killed in Chicago Lawn mass shooting identified as investigation continues

The three victims killed in a mass shooting Monday afternoon on Chicago's Southwest Side were identified Wednesday morning.

The victims have been named as Jon Carlos Blancarcer, 28; Hector M. Sajo, 26; and Osmer Angel Ferrer Oria, 32. All three men died from gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting, which occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at a residence in the 3500 block of West 59th Street.

According to the Chicago Police Department (CPD), eight people — four men and four women, ranging in age from 20 to 35 — were shot while attending a social gathering at the home.

The women and other men injured are in stable condition.

CPD Chief of Patrol Jon Hein stated that while the home had been the subject of previous police calls, Monday’s shooting was the most chaotic. Neighbors reported a loud party with at least 20 attendees before the incident, and many were visibly distraught, with some loved ones seen crying and screaming at the scene.

MORE: 'Another day in Chicago': 8 wounded, 3 fatally in Gage Park mass shooting

In the rear of the property, fencing and trash bins appeared to be tagged with gang-related graffiti, and the garage door was found off track, raising concerns about a potential gang connection.

However, Hein emphasized that it was still too early to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Nobody was reported in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.