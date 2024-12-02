Gage Park shooting: Several people reportedly wounded on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A mass shooting was reported Monday afternoon on Chicago's Southwest Side.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of West 59th Street and South Saint Louis Avenue, in the Gage Park neighborhood.
Although Chicago police would not confirm how many people were shot, police scanner traffic and multiple reports suggest at least six people were wounded.
The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.