Chicago police plan to increase foot patrols in high-traffic shopping corridors for the holidays

Given the weather, it might not feel like the holiday season is around the corner, but it is fast-approaching.

Thursday marks two weeks until Thanksgiving, and Chicago police are already preparing to combat retail theft during the holiday shopping season.

Increased foot patrols on the ground are expected — specifically in high-traffic shopping corridors.

Business liaison officers with CPD spent Thursday afternoon going door-to-door in Chinatown passing out flyers, and reminding business owners how they can keep their stores, customers and employees safe heading into the holiday season.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

CPD is urging business owners to attend neighborhood beat meetings and keep an open line of communication with the department if they experience retail threat or other threats to their businesses.

"Our safety is our responsibility. Business liaison officers will work to collaborate and provide information, so local businesses can operate safely and customers can experience and shop throughout this city without worrying. It is central that we maintain communication as the holiday season returns to normal. We're going to see increased traffic along our corridors. We want to ensure all businesses feel safe and are safe for their customers," said Glen Brooks, CPD Director of Community Policing.

Business owners are also encouraged to double-check that all windows and doors are locked overnight, and to be sure that lights and surveillance cameras are working properly.

On the back of the flyers that were handed out, police outline what business owners should look for in a suspect in the event of a robbery.

The faster this information is taken down and given to police, the more helpful it will be to their investigation.