Chicago police launch new podcast series amid crime debate

The Brief Chicago police launched a new podcast called "Roll Call," featuring candid conversations with officers, residents, and community partners. The first episode focused on Supt. Larry Snelling, who reflected on his career and emphasized the importance of community policing. The launch comes as former President Donald Trump threatens to send National Guard troops to Chicago, a move opposed by Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson.



The Chicago Police Department launched a new podcast series called "Roll Call" on Wednesday.

The podcast will feature "candid, unfiltered conversations with members of CPD, residents and others who work closely with law enforcement."

The first episode, which is 26 minutes long, focused on CPD Supt. Larry Snelling. Chicago's top cop reflected on his upbringing in the city and crucial moments throughout his career.

"When I say every officer should be a community police officer, it means just the way you make contact—with the people you’re protecting, just having conversations, being able to relate," Snelling said.

Big picture view:

The new podcast comes as the national spotlight has shifted to crime in Chicago, led by frequent criticisms from President Donald Trump.

Trump said Friday that Chicago could be the next city to see National Guard troops deployed as part of his administration’s effort to crack down on crime.

"After we do this, we'll go to another location and we'll make it safe also. We're gonna make our country very safe. We're gonna make our cities very, very safe," Trump said. "Chicago is a mess. You have an incompetent mayor. We will straighten that one out next probably."

Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson have pushed back against Trump's threats, promising to fight the move in court.

"This is not about fighting crime," Pritzker said. "This is about Donald Trump searching for any justification to deploy the military in a blue city, in a blue state, to try and intimidate his political rivals."

Johnson and Pritzker have touted a 30% reduction in murders in Chicago so far this year compared to the same time last year. The city is on track to finish 2025 with the fewest murders since 2014.