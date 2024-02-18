Anti-Semitic messages spray-painted in Logan Park

Chicago police received four complaints of graffiti in Logan Square over the weekend and are looking for the suspects responsible.

Below are the times, dates and locations of the graffiti reports:

12 a.m., Feb. 17 in the 2800 block of W. Logan Blvd

12 a.m., Feb. 17 in the 2500 block of N Mozart

10 p.m., Feb. 17 in the 2500 block of N Mozart

8:30 a.m., Feb. 18 in the 2500 block of N. Francisco Avenue

The graffiti on Logan Blvd was found on the outside of an apartment building.

Police say on Francisco Avenue, a wooden fence on a man's property was vandalized with graffiti.

Then, on Mozart, two men said they found graffiti on the side of their homes.

No arrests have been made in any of the graffiti incidents. It's also unknown if any of these occurrences are related.

The investigation continues.