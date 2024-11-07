Chicago police arrest 16-year-old boys who allegedly robbed 2 people at gunpoint

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested this week after allegedly committing two armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side in June.

They each face two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

The charges are related to an early morning incident on June 30, when the teens allegedly robbed a 36-year-old woman at gunpoint around 4:34 a.m. on the 5100 block of West Dakin, then took her vehicle.

Minutes later, they allegedly robbed a 38-year-old man at gunpoint in the 5200 block of West Fullerton.

Police arrested the teens on Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton.

No further details have been released.