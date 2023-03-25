Chicago police say at least 7 cars were stolen in Englewood this month
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Englewood that at least seven cars have been stolen so far this month.
Police said that in all the incidents, the victims parked their cars, then went back and realized the cars were gone.
The car thefts happened at these times and locations:
- 7200 Block of South Damen Avenue, March 2, between 12:07 a.m. and 12:15 a.m.
- 2000 Block of West 71st, March 3, between 7:45 a.m. and 6:05 p.m.
- 7100 Block of South Seeley Avenue, either on March 14 or 15.
- 2100 Block of West 70th Street, March 17, between 12:45 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.
- 6900 Block of South Wolcott Avenue, March 17, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- 2100 Block of West 69th Place, either on March 18 or March 19.
- 2100 Block of West 70th, either on March 20 or March 21.