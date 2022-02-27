Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police say missing 17-year-old Timoleon Kapadoukakis vanished near Maggie Daley Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing teenage boy named Timoleon Kapadoukakis last seen in the area of Maggie Daley Park.

Kapadoukakis, 17, is described as 6'1" tall and 130 pounds, Chicago police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes with a light complexion.

If you have seen him, Chicago police would like to speak with you at 312-744-8266.

