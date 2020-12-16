Chicago police search for gunmen who committed 4 robberies within minutes

article

Police are alerting Edgewater residents after two gunmen robbed four separate victims in one evening last weekend in the North Side neighborhood.

In each robbery, the suspects exited an SUV on Dec. 12 and came up to the victim with a handgun, Chicago police said. They demanded the victim’s belongings and took their cellphone and cash.

Before leaving, the suspects instructed the victim to unlock the phone and turn off its tracking feature, police said.

The robberies happened:

about 7:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of North Paulina Street;

about 7:33 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Peterson Avenue;

about 7:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of North Glenwood Avenue; and

about 8:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Edgewater Avenue.

They suspects were described as two males between 15 and 18 years old.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.