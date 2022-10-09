Chicago police search for suspects in North Side armed robberies

Chicago police are looking for the suspects in three armed robberies on the North Side this week.

During the robberies the victims were approached by the offenders who pointed a gun at them or at the back of their head and demanded personal property, such as a wallet, money or a phone.

The reported robberies happened at the below times and place:

On Oct. 5 around 10:38 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Richmond Street

On Oct. 5 around 11:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Wolcott Avenue

On. Oct. 7 around 5:29 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Fullerton Avenue

The suspects are believed to be two black men ages 16-25, around 5'7-5'10, 130-150 lbs. and wearing dark or all black clothing.

The suspects may have fled in a gray Ford Escape.

If anyone has information regarding the incidents call the Bureau of Detectives - Area Five at (312) 746-7394.