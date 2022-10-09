Chicago police search for suspects in North Side armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the suspects in three armed robberies on the North Side this week.
During the robberies the victims were approached by the offenders who pointed a gun at them or at the back of their head and demanded personal property, such as a wallet, money or a phone.
The reported robberies happened at the below times and place:
- On Oct. 5 around 10:38 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Richmond Street
- On Oct. 5 around 11:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Wolcott Avenue
- On. Oct. 7 around 5:29 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Fullerton Avenue
The suspects are believed to be two black men ages 16-25, around 5'7-5'10, 130-150 lbs. and wearing dark or all black clothing.
The suspects may have fled in a gray Ford Escape.
If anyone has information regarding the incidents call the Bureau of Detectives - Area Five at (312) 746-7394.