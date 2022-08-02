Chicago police search for suspects involved in hit-and-run at Old Town outdoor diner

Chicago police are searching for two suspects responsible for striking six people at an outdoor diner in a hit-and-run crash last month in Old Town.

Police released photos Tuesday of the suspects involved in the July 8 crash in the 1200 block of North Wells. Both were seen wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black face coverings.

Chicago police said the suspects were in a silver Lexus sedan when they struck a white Toyota Prius around 10:24 p.m. Their vehicle then jumped a curb and struck multiple people who were dining at an outdoor patio called Uproar.

After the crash, the suspects fled north on Wells Street and then west on Goethe Street on foot, according to police.

Four people were transported to St. Mary's Hospital in good condition and two women who suffered broken legs were taken to Northwestern in fair condition.

The driver of the Prius was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.