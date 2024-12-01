Chicago police search for suspects in robbery on CTA Red Line in Lake View

article

Chicago police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a man at the Sheridan CTA Red Line platform in Lake View last month.

The incident occurred on Nov. 1 at 12:24 a.m. at the Red Line platform in the 3900 block of North Sheridan Road.

According to police, at least two men approached a CTA passenger waiting on the platform and demanded his wallet and cellphone before fleeing.

The suspects were between the ages of 35 and 45. Anyone with information about this crime has been asked to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4443.