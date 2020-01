article

Chicago police are looking for a girl who has been missing since October.

Precious Vazquez, 15, was last seen on October 25.

She is described as Hispanic, 5'4" tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and an olive complexion.

She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with dark stretch pants. She sometimes hangs out on South St. Louis Ave., West 63rd Place, Summit, Oak Lawn and Burbank.