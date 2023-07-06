Chicago police search for man who sexually assaulted child in Rainbow Beach restroom

article

Chicago police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 4-year-old in a public bathroom in South Shore on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Rainbow Beach in the 3000 block of East 77th Street at 5:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was using the beach house restroom when the offender entered the restroom and sexually assaulted the minor before fleeing the area.

The offender was described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 35 and 45. He has short black hair and unshaven facial hair. He was roughly 200 pounds and about 5-foot-9.

He wore a tan T-shirt, green shots and black sandals.

Police ask anyone that was at Rainbow Beach from 3-6 p.m. on July 4 to check any photos or videos they took for this individual.