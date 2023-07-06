Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police search for man who sexually assaulted child in Rainbow Beach restroom

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Shore
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Sketch of suspect released by Chicago police. 

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 4-year-old in a public bathroom in South Shore on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Rainbow Beach in the 3000 block of East 77th Street at 5:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was using the beach house restroom when the offender entered the restroom and sexually assaulted the minor before fleeing the area.

The offender was described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 35 and 45. He has short black hair and unshaven facial hair. He was roughly 200 pounds and about 5-foot-9.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

He wore a tan T-shirt, green shots and black sandals. 

Police ask anyone that was at Rainbow Beach from 3-6 p.m. on July 4 to check any photos or videos they took for this individual. 