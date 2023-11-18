Chicago police searching for man who tried luring child on West Side

Chicago police are seeking an individual who tried to lure and kidnap a 12-year-old girl in the Clearing neighborhood on Monday.

The victim was walking her dogs in the 6100 block of 62nd Street at 3:55 p.m. when a man in a black SUV called to her asking if she needed a ride.

The child saw the man performing "lewd acts," according to police. She continued to walk away as the man began to curse at her and drove away.

The offender was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, slender, with short cropped curly hair and full facial hair. He wore a black T-shirt.

His vehicle was described as a black, newer edition 4-door compact SUV with tinted windows.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – SIU at (312) 492-3810.