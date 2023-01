article

Chicago police are looking for a woman who has been missing since April 2022.

Police said Minh Tran Vo, 51, was last seen on April 20, 2022, near North Rockwell and North Balmoral in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

She is Asian, 5'3", 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said she is suffering from mental issues.

Police said to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266 if you have information.