Chicago police seek 2 suspects in CTA platform robbery, assault

Chicago police are searching for two men involved in an incident on the North/Clybourn Red Line platform, where one man allegedly stole a phone from a woman and the other allegedly forcibly kissed her.

The incident occurred on May 1, 2024, around 2:13 p.m. According to police, the first suspect, seen in surveillance footage, forcibly took the victim's phone and refused to return it when she asked. He also allegedly attempted to get the woman to unlock the phone and change its language to English.

Shortly afterward, the victim was surrounded by a large group of people, and the second suspect, also seen in the surveillance footage, allegedly forcibly kissed the woman without her consent before boarding a train.

CTA suspects in robbery, assault | Provided by CPD

Both suspects were described as Black males in their mid-teens to early 20s.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-745-4447.