Chicago police seek driver in deadly hit-and-run crash near Museum Campus

article

Chicago police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month near South Loop.

The crash happened on Aug. 10 around 4:11 a.m. in the 1300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A silver SUV traveling northbound struck a pedestrian. The driver of the SUV stopped and waited for police. Shortly after, the victim was hit a second time by a white sedan. The driver of the sedan fled the scene.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was severely injured and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the sedan had four doors and a moon roof and was possibly a 2017-2020 Lincoln Continental.

Anyone with information about the crash or the car involved was asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.