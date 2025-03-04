Chicago police seek driver in fatal Northwest Side hit-and-run

The Brief A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Belmont Cragin on Feb. 24. Police are looking for a gray, four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, with damage on the driver’s side. Authorities urge anyone with information or video footage to come forward.



Chicago police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred last month in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

What we know:

Investigators say a pedestrian was crossing the street near North Avenue and Lotus Avenue around 7:58 p.m. on Feb. 24 when they were struck by a gray, four-door sedan. The driver did not stop and continued westbound on North Avenue.

The vehicle involved in the crash is believed to be a 2007-2010 Hyundai Sonata with a missing driver’s side mirror and possible front-end damage on the driver’s side.

Vehicle wanted in fatal Belmont Cragin hit-and-run | CPD

Police say the pedestrian suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information about the hit-and-run to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

Authorities are encouraging residents or businesses in the area to check surveillance cameras for any footage of the incident.

Witnesses who may have seen the incident are also asked to come forward with any details that could assist detectives.