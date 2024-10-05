Chicago police seek driver in West Side hit-and-run crash

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Chicago police search for silver sedan in connection to hit-and-run crash on the West Side.

Chicago police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian injured on the West Side Saturday morning.

According to police, a silver sedan struck the pedestrian while he was walking in the 500 block of South Homan Avenue around 12:11 am.

The vehicle, believed to be a Nissan Maxima with a black roof, continued fleeing northbound on Homan Avenue after the crash.

Police said the vehicle had a broken windshield, left mirror, and left front bumper.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle was asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.