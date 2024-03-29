Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police seek help finding missing teen in Englewood

By Cody King
Published  March 29, 2024 3:53pm CDT
Englewood
Pictured is 16-year-old Delilah Morales-Ortega.

CHICAGO - A search is underway for a missing teen in the Englewood neighborhood. 

Delilah Morales-Ortega was last seen Thursday in the 5800 block of South Shields Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She's described as being 5-foot-6 with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say she was wearing a black Jordan hooded sweatshirt, black and red flannel pajama pants, Jordan gym shoes and a red Jordan backpack when she disappeared. 

Anyone with more information on Morales-Ortega's whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area One Detective Division at 312-747-8380 or call 911. 