Chicago police seek help identifying suspect in Northwest Side burglaries

Chicago police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing two businesses on the city's Northwest Side.

In both incidents, the suspect allegedly entered the business, located the cash register, and stole funds before fleeing the scene.

The crimes occurred at the following times and locations in Albany Park and Irving Park:

4700 Block of North Kedzie Ave. on July 17, 2024, at 3:24 a.m.

3900 Block of North Elston Ave. on July 19, 2024, at 12:53 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white male, between the ages of 40 and 50, weighing about 230 pounds, with a fair complexion.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-7394. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.