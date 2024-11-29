Chicago police seek hit-and-run driver in Far South Side crash

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian Tuesday evening in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street. The suspect vehicle is a white Honda Pilot SUV with Wisconsin plate "WH1861G" and a yellow bumper sticker reading, "Delivery vehicle makes frequent stops." The pedestrian was critically injured, and police urge anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911.



Chicago police are seeking a hit-and-run driver who critically injured a pedestrian Tuesday evening on the city’s Far South Side.

The incident happened at 6:14 p.m. in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street.

A white Honda Pilot SUV, with a Wisconsin license plate that reads, "WH1861G" was heading southbound when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway, according to Chicago police.

Chicago police are seeking a hit-and-run driver who critically injured a pedestrian Tuesday evening on the city’s Far South Side.

After the crash, the SUV sped away from the scene, police said. The pedestrian was critically injured.

The vehicle also had a yellow bumper sticker that states, "Delivery vehicle makes frequent stops."

Anyone who sees the suspect's vehicle is urged to call 911 and provide the location to police.

Those who have more information on the incident should contact the Major Accident Investigations Unit at 312-745-4521.