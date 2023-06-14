Chicago police seek man suspected of stealing woman's cell phone on CTA Red Line train

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man they believe was involved in a robbery aboard a CTA Red Line train last month.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect Wednesday, who they say was involved in the strong arm robbery which took place on May 26.

A woman was riding a CTA Red Line train at 35th Street when she was approached by the man, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The man then threatened to use force against the woman, before taking her cell phone from her hand, authorities said.

Chicago police described the suspect as a Black man between the 18 and 30-years-old. Surveillance images show he was wearing a black and gray sweatshirt with a Nike logo on the chest, light colored blue jeans, and white and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4706.