Chicago police seek suspect in fatal McKinley Park shooting

Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed a woman on the city's Southwest Side last month.

The murder occurred on Oct. 13 around 9:18 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Damen Avenue. Police say Tony Hernandez approached the woman as she sat in her parked car. An argument broke out between the two, during which Hernandez allegedly shot her multiple times, killing her.

Hernandez is known to frequent several neighborhoods, including Brighton Park, Archer Heights, and Garfield Ridge, in addition to McKinley Park.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

Tony Hernandez | CPD