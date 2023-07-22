Chicago police seek suspect in Lincoln Park sexual assault

article

Chicago police are seeking to identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a victim in the Lincoln Park neighborhood earlier this month.

The suspect followed the victim into a residential vestibule in the 1900 block of North Sheffield Avenue and sexually assaulted them before fleeing.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on July 8.

The suspect was described as a Black man between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet tall. He weighs roughly 160-175 pounds with a thin build and is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old. He had short black hair and facial hair.

Police say he was wearing a black T-shirt and multi-colored draw-string pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with photos, videos or surveillance footage from the time of the assault is asked to contact Chicago police. If you recognize the suspect you can contact 312-744-8261.