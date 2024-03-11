Chicago police seek suspect in Loop business robberies

Chicago police are looking to identify a man who they say robbed two Loop businesses last month.

In each incident, police say the suspect entered the business and announced a robbery while implying he had a weapon. In one case, the man ordered a restaurant employee to remain in a restroom.

The incident took place at the following times and locations:

200 block of W. Madison Street on February 18, 2024, at 6:30 a.m.

0-100 block of W. Lake Street on February 18, 2024, at 7:10 a.m.

The suspect was described as a Black man, between 28 and 35 years old, wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants, a black ski mask and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8263.