Chicago police seek suspect in string of sexual assault attempts on NW Side

Chicago police are searching for the person responsible for a string of sexual assault attempts in recent weeks on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, the offender was described as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern male wearing a vest similar to an Amazon delivery driver's vest, Chicago police said.

On Monday, Apr. 11, a Middle Eastern male subject entered a building in the 2000 block of North Humboldt Boulevard in Palmer Square and knocked on the door of a 36-year-old woman.

After a brief conversation, the male pepper-sprayed the woman in an attempt to gain entry to her apartment, but was unsuccessful and fled the building, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

In the second incident, a Hispanic male sexually assaulted a 39-year-old woman on Fri., May 5 in the 1600 block of North Humboldt Boulevard in Logan Square.

Police said the suspect followed the woman as she entered her apartment building around 3:30 p.m. The male suspect grabbed the woman from behind and slammed her head against a wall before sexually assaulting her.

On Saturday, May 7, police said a 36-year-old woman was attacked around 3:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Humboldt Boulevard.

A Middle Eastern male wearing a vest approached the woman as she entered her apartment building, grabbed her and placed a black bag over her head, according to police.

The woman fought off the suspect by lowering her body and screaming, causing the male to flee eastbound down the north alley of Armitage Avenue from Humboldt Boulevard towards Richmond Street.

Police described the suspect in each of the incidents as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern male, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 and weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing, a vest similar to a construction vest or Amazon vest, and a surgical mask.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.