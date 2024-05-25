Chicago police seek suspects in 2 CTA Red Line robberies

Chicago police are searching for two people accused of robbing passengers on the CTA Red Line Thursday night.

The first incident happened at 7:30 a.m. on a train near the Lake Station in the Loop.

Police said a girl and boy, roughly 18 years old, approached the victim and forcibly took their belongings.

Less than an hour later, at the Clack and Division station, the female offender stole property from another passenger.

Suspects wanted in CTA Red Line robberies

Images of the suspects were captured by cameras and are attached above.

Anyone with information about these two incidents or suspected offenders is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at (312) 745-4447.