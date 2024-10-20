Chicago police seek suspects after CTA passenger maced in attempted robbery

article

Chicago Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery on the CTA Red Line.

The incident occurred around 11:52 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the 47th Street Station. The victim, while riding the train, was approached by at least two suspects, who displayed a knife and maced the victim before attempting to steal their belongings.

The suspects are described as a male and female, both approximately 18 to 25 years old.

About a half hour earlier, roughly six suspects robbed a CTA passenger on a Red Line train near the 87th Street Station. Police said the suspects in this incident were also 18 to 25 years old.

The above suspects are wanted by Chicago police in connection to a robbery at the CTA Red Line 87th Street Station.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at (312) 745-4447.