Chicago police seek suspects in South Side robbery, attempted carjacking

Chicago police are searching for the suspects in an armed robbery and attempted carjacking that happened in North Lawndale last week.

On Sept. 10, a group of men robbed a victim at gunpoint and tried to steal a car in the 600 block of Independence Boulevard.

The incident happened at 3:27 a.m. and the suspects fled right after in a black Honda Accord with damage to the rear driver's side. The car may have had a temporary license plate reading S842067.

Police said there were anywhere from one to five suspects. They were believed to be between the ages of 17 and 20. The suspects were roughly 5-foot-5 to 6 feet tall and wore dark clothing with face masks.

They were armed with black semiautomatic handguns.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Area Four Detective Bautista, badge #20956, at 312-746-8253.