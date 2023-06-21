Chicago police seeking to identify man accused of stealing from CTA employee

article

Chicago police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing from a CTA employee at the Blue Line Damen station last month.

A Black man in his late 20s or early 30s stole from a CTA employee booth before fleeing on May 15.

He was caught on surveillance video.

If anyone has information about this individual, contact the Bureau of Detectives Mass Transit at (312) 745-4706.