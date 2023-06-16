Judge finds Chicago police sergeant not guilty after kneeling on teen in Park Ridge

A Chicago police sergeant was cleared of wrongdoing on Friday after kneeling on a teen outside a Starbucks in northwest suburban Park Ridge last summer.

Sgt. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was relieved of his police powers last August after video surfaced showing him kneeling on the back of a 14-year-old boy who he thought was stealing his son's bicycle on July 1, 2022.

On Friday, Vitellaro was found not guilty of official misconduct and aggravated battery – both felony counts.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mary McDonnell said Vitellaro was informed around 5:15 p.m. on July 1 that his 13-year-old son’s bicycle had been stolen from the Park Ridge Public Library and had been spotted near the Starbucks at 100 S. Northwest Highway.

When Vitellaro arrived, he waited around hoping to catch the person who stole the bike, McDonnell said. The teen was sitting on his own bike nearby with a group of his friends.

When the boy touched the bike belonging to Vitellaro’s son, Vitellaro approached him, grabbed his forearm and pushed him to the ground, McDonnell said. Vitellaro then put the boy in an "arm bar" and placed a knee on his back.

The video shared by the boy's family shows the boy’s friends surrounding Vitellaro and yelling at him to get off.

"He’s taking my son’s bike," Vitellaro is heard saying.

The friends yell back, "No, he’s not," as they help pull the boy from the ground.

McDonnell noted that the boy asked Vitellaro repeatedly to let him go. During that time, Vitellaro called 911 and told the dispatcher he was a cop, McDonnell said.

When a bystander asked Vitellaro why he was on top of the boy, he continued to insist the teen had stolen his son’s bike, McDonnell said. After allowing the boy to stand up, Vitellaro followed him as he walked away crying and pleaded with the sergeant to "get away from him."

Michael A. Vitellaro

When officers from Park Ridge arrived, Vitellaro pointed out the boy and identified him as a bike thief, McDonnell said. But video surveillance apparently shows the boy didn’t take the bike, which was already outside the Starbucks when he arrived.

The following day, Vitellaro filed Chicago police reports and labeled the incident as an "off-duty arrest." He described the teen as the "offender" and claimed the boy pulled away and didn’t respond to directions.