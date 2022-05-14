Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police share photo of car wanted in hit and run crash in Portage Park neighborhood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Portage Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for white SUV in connection with a hit and run crash in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood.

The crash happened at Melvina and Sunnyside on May 11 at 12:58 p.m. A cyclist was seriously injured.

Chicago police say a white Toyota Highlander – probably in the 2011 to 2013 range – was the vehicle involved.