Chicago police-involved shooting leaves 4 hospitalized, including 3 officers

The Brief Police reported an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday in Englewood. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 5800 block of South Shields Avenue. Three officers and a civilian were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.



Three officers and another person were hospitalized after a police-involved shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said the officer-involved shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Shields Avenue.

Three officers and a civilian were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital with unspecified injuries, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Several squad cars and over a dozen police officers were at the scene alone with red tape cordoning off another area.

Two other nearby areas also had police activity but it's unclear if they are related to the shooting. One of the locations was at 70th Street and Yale Avenue while the other was at the 75th Street ramp to the Dan Ryan Expressway.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear whether shots were fired at or by police.

No details have been given on what led up to the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.