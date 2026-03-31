Scooter-riding gunman charged with attempted murder after shooting at CPD officer: police

article

The Brief A Chicago man is charged after allegedly firing at police during a foot chase in Englewood. Authorities said he shot at officers after crashing a scooter and trying to flee. No injuries were reported, and he now faces multiple felony charges.



A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly shooting at police officers during a foot chase on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Menard Allison, 34, was arrested just before 8 p.m. on Saturday in the 6400 block of South Green Street in the Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Investigators said the arrest came less than 15 minutes after Allison allegedly shot in the direction of an officer. No one was struck, and the officer did not return fire.

The backstory:

The incident began when officers on patrol observed Allison riding a motorized scooter on the sidewalk in an "unsafe manner," police said. He then struck a light pole and fell before attempting to flee on foot.

During the chase, Allison allegedly turned and fired multiple shots at pursuing officers before continuing to run. He was taken into custody a short distance away, and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Allison is charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, violating sex offender registration requirements and drug possession. He also faces multiple misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing officers.

No injuries were reported.

Dig deeper:

Allison has been arrested in Chicago six times since 2015 for charges including aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

What's next:

Allison is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Tuesday.