Videos show Chicago police fatally shoot man who attacked officer with knife

Videos were released Wednesday of a deadly confrontation between Chicago police and a man who attacked them with a knife last month inside an assisted living facility on the South Side.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released several bodycam videos and 911 calls of the shooting.

***WARNING: These videos are graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.***

Deadly Chicago police shooting

The backstory:

Just before 3 a.m. on May 5, Chicago police officers were called to an assisted living center in the 1400 block of East 75th Street for a report of a man with a knife.

Officers got a key to the man's locked apartment and opened his door. They tried to deescalate the situation and deployed tasers, but the man disregarded their commands and rushed at an officer, swinging a knife.

Chicago police officers opened fire, striking the man several times and killing him at the scene. He was identified as 47-year-old Alfonzo Wright.

Officers also discovered a 58-year-old man, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Keith Harding, dead inside the apartment. Police said Harding had suffered stab wounds to the neck and arm, and they believe he was a victim of the man fatally shot by police.

No officers were injured in the incident.