Chicago police shoot suspect who fired gun, hit officer with his car, police say

The Brief A man accused of firing a gun during a fight and hitting a Chicago police officer with his truck was shot by officers early Saturday morning. The 28-year-old suspect was critically injured as a result of the shooting. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.



A suspect alleged to have fired a gun during a fight and then struck a Chicago police officer with his pickup truck was shot and critically wounded by officers on the city’s Northwest Side early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of North Central Avenue.

What we know:

Around 2:10 a.m., Chicago police responded to a call of a battery in progress and shots fired at a business.

An employee of the business told officers that someone fired a gun during a large fight outside.

The employee then directed the officer to the suspected gunman, who was getting into a red pickup truck.

Officers approached the suspect and ordered him to exit the car. The suspect did not comply and allegedly accelerated the truck in their direction and hit an officer, police said.

Officers then shot at the car as the suspect continued to try to drive off.

Police later found the truck in the 3200 block of North Menard Avenue and saw the 28-year-old suspect, who had been shot, on the ground near the car.

Officers and paramedics tried to treat the man. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they found a gun inside the suspect’s car.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect.

It was unclear what the condition was of the officer who had been struck by the suspect’s truck.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was notified of the shooting, and they are investigating.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609.