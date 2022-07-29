Chicago police exchange gunfire with suspects after approaching crash scene on NW Side

Two people were taken into custody after trading gunfire with Chicago police who were responding to the scene of a traffic accident Friday morning in the Union Ridge neighborhood.

Police officers approached a traffic accident around 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of North Nagle Avenue and tried to render aid when a male open fired on them from inside the vehicle, police said.

One police officer returned fire but no one was struck in either shooting, police said.

Two people fled from the vehicle on foot through an alley and were arrested a short time later, according to officials.

No further information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.