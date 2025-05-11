Chicago shooting: Man shot at police, damaged patrol car, CPD says

The Brief A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at police on Chicago's West Side. The officers' squad car appeared to be damaged as a result of the shooting. The 28-year-old suspect was taken into custody.



A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at police officers and possibly damaged their patrol car on the city’s West Side late Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of North Kedzie Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene for shots fired.

They got out of their car and while searching the area, they heard shots fired in the immediate area, police said.

Officers found a 28-year-old man. They arrested him and recovered a gun.

Police said there was also damage to the rear of the officers’ patrol car, which appeared to be caused by the gunfire.

No officers were injured during the incident, and no officers discharged their weapons.

What we don't know:

Police did not name the suspect or say what he would be charged with.