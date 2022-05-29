Chicago police squad car involved in West Side crash

A Chicago Police Department squad car was involved in a crash on the West Side Saturday night.

The crash occurred in the 3800 block of West Madison.

At about 11:35 p.m., a female was driving a Ford Fusion, when she turned left onto Madison and struck a Nissan SUV and a marked squad car, police said.

Several people from the Nissan were transported to area hospitals in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

No officers were injured, police said.

No further details were released by police.