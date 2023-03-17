Chicago police officer transported to hospital after incident on Lake Shore Drive: CFD

A Chicago police officer was transported to an area hospital Friday night after an incident occurred on Lake Shore Drive.

Police responded to the intersection of Roosevelt Road and South Lake Shore Drive after 8 p.m.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management tweeted saying that Lake Shore Drive from Balbo to 18th Street in both directions was closed for police activity.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed an officer was transported, however, they did not provide details on exactly what happened. Officials said no one was struck by gunfire.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to CPD for more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.