Teen charged in violent Chicago robbery tied to hospital shooting of police officers

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The Brief An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and attack on a woman in Chicago. Police say his alleged accomplice later shot two officers after being tracked and taken to a hospital. The suspect now faces multiple felony charges and a detention hearing.



An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery and violent attack on a woman inside a Northwest Side business last year.

What we know:

Jeron Tate, of Maywood, was arrested Thursday in the 7500 block of South Carpenter Street by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Police said he was identified as the man who accompanied Alphanso Talley in a robbery and aggravated battery on April 25 in the 3200 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

Police said a 55-year-old woman was attacked during the incident inside the business. Tate now faces multiple felony charges, including armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated unlawful restraint.

Police tracked Talley using a GPS device attached to the stolen money and took him into custody. Talley told officers he had ingested narcotics and was taken to the hospital with the two officers.

While preparing for a CT scan, Talley removed his clothes and was covered with a blanket. Authorities said he reached under the blanket, produced a handgun and shot two Chicago police officers.

He then fled through a window but was apprehended a short time later. The shooting forced a temporary closure of the hospital.

A warrant had been issued for Tate’s arrest prior to his apprehension, officials said.

What's next:

He was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Friday.