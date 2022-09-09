Expand / Collapse search

South Side shooting: Suspects in vehicle chased 17-year-old CPS student, fatally shot him

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 4:04PM
Kenwood
FOX 32 Chicago

A Chicago Public Schools student was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon near Kenwood Academy High School in Hyde Park.

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot on Chicago's South Side Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at noon in the 1600 block of East 50th Place in the Kenwood neighborhood.

Police received a call for shots fired, and determined that a 17-year-old CPS student was involved in an altercation with occupants of a vehicle.

The vehicle then chased the boy to a parking lot, and at least two people in the vehicle began firing shots at the boy.

The boy was shot multiple times, and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody at this time. 