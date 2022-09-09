A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot on Chicago's South Side Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at noon in the 1600 block of East 50th Place in the Kenwood neighborhood.

Police received a call for shots fired, and determined that a 17-year-old CPS student was involved in an altercation with occupants of a vehicle.

The vehicle then chased the boy to a parking lot, and at least two people in the vehicle began firing shots at the boy.

The boy was shot multiple times, and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody at this time.