Chicago police under scrutiny for alleged racist and transphobic incidents

The Chicago Police Department is under scrutiny by the Police District Council — a newly elected body focused on issues of policing and public safety.

Council members are condemning the lack of disciplinary action against officers allegedly involved in racist and transphobic incidents within the police department.

The members cite a recent investigation that found a CPD detective posted racist and transphobic tweets. The council is calling on the superintendent to remove any officers with biased ideologies.

"We direct our call to Superintendent Larry Snelling, urging him to honor his commitment to eradicating racism within the Chicago Police Department. The promise to remove officers who perpetuate biased ideologies is a critical step towards cultivating a more inclusive and respectful work environment," council members said in a statement.

Supt. Snelling became Chicago’s new top cop in September. He recently outlined his vision for the Chicago Police Department.