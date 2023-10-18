Chicago's top cop lays out vision for city's police department: 'We are going to back our officers'

Three weeks after being confirmed as Chicago's top cop, Larry Snelling laid out his vision for the city's embattled police department.

Even though he faces a mountain of challenges, Snelling says he has one top priority as he starts the job. Fox 32's Dane Placko with the one on one interview.

"I didn't even think when I came on the job that this would be possible," Snelling said.

When asked why he wanted to become superintendent Snelling said, "To help. To help our officers. To help the city."

Now, 31 years after first putting on a police uniform, Snelling is taking over a police department in crisis.

"Well the number one priority is to bridge this gap," Snelling said.

That gap, Snelling says, is the lack of trust between the officers and the community they serve, what he calls a "huge disconnect" that needs to be fixed.

"I don't want that negativity between the community and the police. I want to be clear, transparent, so the community understands what the police are dealing with. And that they understand that our police department is out there for the safety of every community," Snelling said.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling (Chicago Police Department)

He plans to set the tone by being a vocal and visible superintendent, Mixing with the community just as the officers should.

"Rebuilding that relationship, establishing that community-police connection is going to actually help us in fighting a lot of the violent crime that we see out here," Snelling said.

Snelling says he will have the officer's backs, acknowledging that the public doesn't appreciate how hard it is to be a street cop these days.



"Now that doesn't mean I won't hold officers accountable. There will absolutely be accountability for anything that officers are doing out here. From making a mistake all the way up to willful wrongdoing," Snelling said.

He says he has a good relationship with the man who handpicked him for the job – Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"The mayor's office has been very hands-off as far as allowing me to implement certain things within the police department. Ultimately the mayor is the boss," Snelling said.

The new top cop is not afraid to stand up for what he thinks is right.

"The best part about this mayor – he listens," Sneling said.

On the subject of bail reform, Snelling says the department is still struggling to figure it out.

"I wouldn't be hesitant to call upon lawmakers to take a second look at certain things if we think that it's problematic," Snelling said.

And on the street takeovers and large gatherings sparked by social media, Snelling says he'd like to see officers take a more aggressive stance, especially when the crowds turn on the cops.

"If they're physically attacked and they respond physically to that attack to stop it, then we are going to back our officers. All of these things are within policy, constitutional," Snelling said.

The new top cop says he has one basic message to the residents of Chicago: We're all in this together.

"We have not forgotten about the victims. We have not forgotten about the people who are prisoners in their own home. And we are going to be out there to work for you. We just ask that we work in partnership together," Snelling said. "We need help."